Carteret County man accused of malicious torturing own dog

Michael Fleming
Michael Fleming(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Carteret County deputies arrested Michael Fleming on Tuesday for four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations.

Deputies say the 26-year-old man is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to his own dog. They said additional charges are possible.

Fleming has been jailed on a $111,000 bond.

