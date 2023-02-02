Carteret County man accused of malicious torturing own dog

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Carteret County deputies arrested Michael Fleming on Tuesday for four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations.

Deputies say the 26-year-old man is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to his own dog. They said additional charges are possible.

Fleming has been jailed on a $111,000 bond.

