Bond increased for Vanceboro man charged with rape

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bond has been increased for a Vanceboro man after his arrest for a sexual assault in Beaufort County.

Michael Jones was nabbed Wednesday for second degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping.

Beaufort County deputies say last Wednesday they received a report of the sexual assault that happened at a home on Ricks Street, east of Washington.

A magistrate originally set bond for the 42-year-old Jones at $10,000, but a District Court judge this morning increased that to $50,000 during his first appearance.

