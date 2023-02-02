Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Bond increased for Vanceboro man charged with rape

Michael Jones
Michael Jones(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bond has been increased for a Vanceboro man after his arrest for a sexual assault in Beaufort County.

Michael Jones was nabbed Wednesday for second degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping.

Beaufort County deputies say last Wednesday they received a report of the sexual assault that happened at a home on Ricks Street, east of Washington.

A magistrate originally set bond for the 42-year-old Jones at $10,000, but a District Court judge this morning increased that to $50,000 during his first appearance.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized
New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
Shawnay Slade & Jermaine Hockaday
Walmart theft leads to two separate arrests
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Clonzie Nealy, Jr.
New Bern man officially charged in two murders at shopping center parking lot

Latest News

Nonprofit Food Pantry delivering meals in the rain.
Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications
Joseph McKinney
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy
Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school
Rodney Meadows, Reginald Turner
Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail