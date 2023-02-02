After 20th anniversary of deadly explosion, company gives large donation to a Lenoir Co. fire dept.

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On the heels of the 20th anniversary of the explosion that rocked a Lenoir County community, West Pharmaceutical makes a large donation to a fire department near Kinston.

On January 29th, 2003 six workers were killed and nearly 40 hurt in a massive explosion at West Pharmaceutical.

West presented a check for $20,000 to North Lenoir Fire & Rescue in honor and support of their service to the community.

“North Lenoir Fire & Rescue is extremely grateful for this generous donation,” said Fire Chief Brian Wade. “We are thankful for West Pharmaceutical Services’ continued investment in our community and commitment to the citizens of Lenoir County.”

