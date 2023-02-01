Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Walmart theft leads to two separate arrests

Shawnay Slade & Jermaine Hockaday
Shawnay Slade & Jermaine Hockaday(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The theft at the Roanoke Rapids Walmart leads to two arrests for separate crimes.

Shawnay Slade, 31, and Jermaine Hockaday, 37, were both arrested Tuesday.

Police were called to the store and managers told them which direction the thief ran toward. They found a 43″ television in a yard and saw a woman running away.

Police also spotted another suspicious person in the area.

They learned Hockaday was wanted for a probation violation.

They then found Slade in front of another store with $727.26 worth of stolen items from Walmart. They include two televisions, an air fryer, and various other items.

Police discovered the woman had an outstanding warrant in Edgecombe County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $3,000 while Hockaday is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
Missing Lenoir County teenager
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized
Michael Coburn
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
Student desk
Teen charged with threatening school violence in Wayne County

Latest News

The vigil was held on the step of the police department.
Jacksonville police hold prayer vigil in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
South Lenoir senior chosen for Presidential Scholars program
The U.S. 70 corridor will eventually become Interstate 42, from Raleigh to Morehead City.
Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade
For the sixth year in a row, CarolinaEast Medical Center has been named one of the top best...
CarolinaEast Foundation accepting applications for nursing scholarships