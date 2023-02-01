Walmart theft leads to two separate arrests

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The theft at the Roanoke Rapids Walmart leads to two arrests for separate crimes.

Shawnay Slade, 31, and Jermaine Hockaday, 37, were both arrested Tuesday.

Police were called to the store and managers told them which direction the thief ran toward. They found a 43″ television in a yard and saw a woman running away.

Police also spotted another suspicious person in the area.

They learned Hockaday was wanted for a probation violation.

They then found Slade in front of another store with $727.26 worth of stolen items from Walmart. They include two televisions, an air fryer, and various other items.

Police discovered the woman had an outstanding warrant in Edgecombe County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $3,000 while Hockaday is being held without bond.

