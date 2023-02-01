Teen charged with threatening school violence in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 13-year-old and charged the individual for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne County Public School facilities.

The sheriff’s office started investigating and tracking down leads and was able to link the post to the juvenile.

Investigators determined that this threat was not credible, and there is no known threat to any school facilities.

While authorities say there is no threat, they say to help ease concerns, there will be additional law enforcement personnel at Wayne County public schools Wednesday.

