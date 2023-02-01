Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams

Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams(Meredith Williams)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams.

Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School.

She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves interacting with her students and seeing them succeed.

The person who nominated Williams says:

“Meredith is patient, energetic and shows grace with her kids every day.”

Congratulations Mrs. Williams!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
Missing Lenoir County teenager
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
Michael Coburn
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
Darlene Bowser
Mentally challenged teen found safe in Onslow County
Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized

Latest News

JIM FIRST ALERT 0201
Task force group says there were five child deaths over the past three years linked to abuse or...
Onslow County community discuss solutions to child abuse increase
Teen charged with threatening school violence in Wayne County
Teen charged with threatening school violence in Wayne County
Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase
Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase