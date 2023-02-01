Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams.

Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School.

She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves interacting with her students and seeing them succeed.

The person who nominated Williams says:

“Meredith is patient, energetic and shows grace with her kids every day.”

Congratulations Mrs. Williams!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

