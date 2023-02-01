Sports Spotlight: Southside all-time leading scorer O’Neal hits 2,000 career points and state top-10 points in a game

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Southside hosting rival Northside and just honored our Pepsi Sports spotlight athlete Ka’Nyah O’Neal for reaching the 2,000-point milestone for her career.

“Nobody at Southside have gotten 2,000,” says Ka’Nyah O’Neal about reaching the milestone.

Ka’Nyah O’neal is Southside’s all-time leading scorer, the first to go over 2,000 points for her career. She loves to be the first to do things in a family of basketball players

“All my cousins and aunts and uncles played basketball,” O’Neal says, “That is just what got me started playing basketball.”

Even if it is for the biggest rival of her parent’s school.

“Yes my parents played too,” says O’Neal, “At Northside.”

O’Neal had one of the highest point totals in a game against Northside a few Friday’s ago when she scored 55 points with 24 rebounds and 10 steals.

“She was locked in all through the week. She already had Northside on her mind,” says Southside head coach Milton Ruffin, “When she went out there she was hot. Everything she was putting up it was falling.”

“I just know I’m hot. If I keep shooting and it go in, I keep shooting,” says O’Neal.

The 55 ties the 7th highest point total in a game in state history.

“I just celebrated at home. That’s all,” says O’Neal.

Ka’Nyah has grown into the Seahawks leader. Doing all aspects for them averaging 28 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks per game.

“Each year she’s doing better,” says Ruffin, “She puts in a lot of hard work in the offseason and when she comes out here to play it shows all the work she puts in.”

She hopes to lead them deep into the state tournament this year.

“In Beaufort county, in a long time nobody has gone to states in like basketball,” says Ka’Nyah, “I want Southside to be the first.”

When the season is done she plans to continue her career at the next level. the first from her family at a school to be determined.

“It feels good cause my mom and my dad didn’t go to college for basketball,” says O’Neal, “I want to go to college for basketball.”

