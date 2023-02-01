Southside girls beat rival Northside, honor O’Neal for 2,000 career points

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Southside girls ran out to a 19-2 run against rival Northside-Pinetown and went on to beat their rival 58-45.

Ka’Nyah O’Neal leading the way with 29 points and 20 rebounds for the Seahawks.

She was honored after her first basket for reaching the 2,000 point milestone recently on the road. They wanted to honor her at home. She is 30 rebounds away from 1,000 career rebounds. Which would put her in very rare company in North Carolina history.

The Southside boys also beat their rivals 64-54.

