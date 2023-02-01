Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Southside girls beat rival Northside, honor O’Neal for 2,000 career points

Ka’Nyah hit the mark recently on the road and was celebrated at home.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Southside girls ran out to a 19-2 run against rival Northside-Pinetown and went on to beat their rival 58-45.

Ka’Nyah O’Neal leading the way with 29 points and 20 rebounds for the Seahawks.

She was honored after her first basket for reaching the 2,000 point milestone recently on the road. They wanted to honor her at home. She is 30 rebounds away from 1,000 career rebounds. Which would put her in very rare company in North Carolina history.

The Southside boys also beat their rivals 64-54.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten Eastern Carolina dollar stores fined for price scanner errors
Kimberly Wyatt & Chad Scoggins
Two arrested in Carteret Co. for drug and child sex crimes
Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
Missing Lenoir County teenager
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
The southbound lanes of Highway 11, just outside of Kinston, are closed.
Driver charged after after dump truck overturns on Highway 11

Latest News

Panthers officially introduce new head coach Frank Reich
Carolina Panthers introduce Frank Reich as head coach
Ni'Jay Lee signs ECSU
North Pitt’s Ni’Jay Lee Celebrates ECSU football scholarship with friends and family
Ka'Nyah O'Neal Pepsi Sports Spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Southside all-time leading scorer O’Neal hits 2,000 career points and state top-10 points in a game
Erin Matson, three-time NCAA Division I National Field Hockey Champion, partners with Raleigh,...
UNC names former great Matson next head field hockey coach