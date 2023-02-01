Advertise With Us
South Lenoir senior chosen for Presidential Scholars program

(Lenoir County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KINSTON , N.C. (WITN) - A South Lenoir High senior has been named a US Presidential Scholars nominee.

David Phillippe was one of 19 chosen for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program from across the country.

Phillippe was ranked number 1 in academic success at South Lenoir High School. Lenoir County Public Schools and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction chose him to represent Eastern Carolina in the national selection process.

The Presidential Scholars are selected on a basis of their academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement with the community at large.

“I was extremely surprised and humbled to find that I was selected as one of 19 seniors to represent North Carolina and continue on in the national selection process,” Phillippe said. “I am honored to represent North Carolina and Lenoir County Public Schools in this prestigious program.”

Phillippe is enrolled in college-level courses, was the president of the National Honors Society at South Lenoir, tutors middle and high school students, is an Eagle Scout and Junior Assistant Scoutmaster to a troop, and a former captain to a cross country team.

“David Phillippe is an outstanding young man and a superb candidate for the US Presidential Scholars Program,” said Amy Jones, director of high school education for the school system.

The program expects to name semi-finalists in mid-April and announce the U.S. Presidential Scholars in May.

