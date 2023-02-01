North Edgecombe High School teacher arrested and charged with sex assault on campus

LEGGETT, N.C. (WITN) -The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says a North Edgecombe High School teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student on campus.

Authorities say back on January 19th, the reported victim told a school staff member that she had been sexually assaulted by a teacher on campus.

The teacher, 30-year-old Justin Tyson of Farmville, was arrested at his home Tuesday and charged with three counts of statutory sex offense with a child 13,14, or 15 years of age and where the defendant is at least six years older than the victim.

Tyson was given a $100,000 secured bond and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

