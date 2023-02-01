Advertise With Us
North Edgecombe High School teacher arrested and charged with sex assault on campus

Justin Tyson charged with sex offenses on campus
Justin Tyson charged with sex offenses on campus(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEGGETT, N.C. (WITN) -The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says a North Edgecombe High School teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student on campus.

Authorities say back on January 19th, the reported victim told a school staff member that she had been sexually assaulted by a teacher on campus.

The teacher, 30-year-old Justin Tyson of Farmville, was arrested at his home Tuesday and charged with three counts of statutory sex offense with a child 13,14, or 15 years of age and where the defendant is at least six years older than the victim.

Tyson was given a $100,000 secured bond and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

