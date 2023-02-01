New Bern man officially charged in two murders at shopping center parking lot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of killing two men last month in the parking lot of a New Bern shopping center has been officially charged.

Clonzie Nealy, Jr. was arrested on Sunday by ECU Health police. The 34-year-old man had been a patient at the Greenville hospital since the triple shooting on January 21st.

Killed in the parking lot of the Market Place Shopping Center on Glenburnei Road were Mishawn Jackson, 29, of New Bern, and Paul Edwards, 34, of Vanceboro.

Nealy had a virtual first court appearance where he was given no bond by a Craven County judge. The man remains in the Pitt County jail, awaiting to be transferred to the Craven County jail.

The shooting happened in this parking lot. (Alyssa Hefner)

