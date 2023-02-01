Advertise With Us
Neuse River bridges replacement project slightly ahead of schedule

This is the longer of the two new bridges across the Neuse River.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state project to replace two bridges over the Neuse River in Lenoir County is ahead of schedule.

Back in August of 2021, the state closed the two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange.

The bridges, one long one that crossed the river and a shorter one that went over a nearby overflow, were both built in 1954.

The DOT said the $8 million project is slightly ahead of schedule and they still expect the road to reopen to traffic by this summer.

Drivers have had to use a detour onto Highway 55, Highway 903, and Jenny Lind Road while the bridges have been rebuilt.

