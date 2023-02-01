National Signing Day sees local players find college homes, New Bern and John Paul II have big groups moving up

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day for area football players. ECU adding a trio of players from Florida. Cornerbacks Daylyn Diston and Rico Watkins and offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon.

Local players locked in their new homes today as well.

New Bern celebrating five players a couple already officially signed like KJ Sampson who is set to play for Florida State.

“I never wanted my signing day just to be about me. I wanted to celebrate with my family and with my brothers,” says Sampson, “So, those guys are like family. We’ve known each other for 14-15 years. So for us to be able to do this is amazing.”

Aronne Herring also heads to Hampton and shared about his decision to play there.

“I feel like I have a better opportunity at Hampton than I do at ECU,” says Herring, “I go on my official visit in the spring. You haven’t been there yet? No not yet, not yet.”

The Bears state championship team has about 5 more guys still to decide. But Jamar Bell signed with Elizabeth City State, Taevion Cox with Fayetteville State and No’Tavien Green as a preferred walk on at ECU.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve watched them ever since I was young growing up,” says Green, “My brother goes there. It will be good to play beside him. I am just excited to get there and ready to work.”

James Kenan’s Mason Brown signed with ECU as well as a preferred walk on.

Former Northside Jacksonville and ECU defensive back Jireh Wilson made his graduate transfer official signing with Central Florida in the Big XII.

At John Paul the Second in Greenville their inaugural football team from four years ago saw two of its founding members find homes. Xae Lang at Hampden-Sydney College and Joey Koesters with Washington & Lee.

“Started the program year one. We have built it up since then. It has grown a lot faster than we thought it would moving to 11 man next year,” says Koesters, “I love football. I wanted to play as soon as I get to college. Kind of the lower division suits me there. I have an opportunity as a freshman to play. Really the academics is what really caught my eye.”

Saints Max Winkler signed with Grove City College and hopefully Rion Roseborough can take his Skittles with him to Towson. He is set to play in the FCS in the CAA.

“Ready for it. Ready for the challenge, I know it is going to be a challenge off the rip. I love playing defense. I play defense a lot. Love hitting people, love the contact,” says Roseborough who played mostly at running back for the Saints, “Me and coach, all the coordinators going to sit down and talk about it. Think we can get a little something in there.”

State Champ East Duplin landed two guys in college as well. Jesse Clinesmith signed at Wingate and Daunte Hall with North Carolina Central.

Congrats to all who signed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.