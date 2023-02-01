Man wanted for two Roanoke Rapids store robberies
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for two recent store robberies in Halifax County.
Roanoke Rapids police say Mahkhi Bynum is wanted for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The first robbery happened January 22nd at The Store Next Door on West 5th Street, while the second hold-up occurred January 28th at the Family Dollar on Highway 158.
Anyone with information on the location of the 21-year-old Bynum should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.
