J.H. Rose boys, D.H. Conley girls top their rivals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls built up a big lead and swept their rivals with a 55-21 victory.

Conley is undefeated in conference play and 20-2 overall.

“Games like these when the score is really far it’s really hard to stay locked in. You just want to play joke around and laugh. But you got to think about it, you are not going to be able to do that when you go far and the games are really close,” says D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver, “Especially taking the L in volleyball season it is good to get a W in basketball.”

The boys game the Rampants ran out to a big lead early and took an 11 point advantage into the half. They carried it to the fourth quarter when the Vikings made a run. Cooper Marcum scored three straight baskets to cut the lead to 3.

But Justin Grimes hit back-to-back threes from the there to stretch back out the lead and help the Rampants beat their rivals 71-59. They split the regular season series each winning at home.

“We really just stayed calm. I was telling my teammates to calm down. We’re good and just really lock in on defense,” says Grimes, “It always feels good to knock down threes. That adreneline gets going and it feels great. Last time we didn’t play too good as a team. It just feels good. It always feels good to beat our rivals. I am excited right now.”

