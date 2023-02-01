Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

J.H. Rose boys, D.H. Conley girls top their rivals

Rampant boys split season series, Vikings girls sweep Rampants
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls built up a big lead and swept their rivals with a 55-21 victory.

Conley is undefeated in conference play and 20-2 overall.

“Games like these when the score is really far it’s really hard to stay locked in. You just want to play joke around and laugh. But you got to think about it, you are not going to be able to do that when you go far and the games are really close,” says D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver, “Especially taking the L in volleyball season it is good to get a W in basketball.”

The boys game the Rampants ran out to a big lead early and took an 11 point advantage into the half. They carried it to the fourth quarter when the Vikings made a run. Cooper Marcum scored three straight baskets to cut the lead to 3.

But Justin Grimes hit back-to-back threes from the there to stretch back out the lead and help the Rampants beat their rivals 71-59. They split the regular season series each winning at home.

“We really just stayed calm. I was telling my teammates to calm down. We’re good and just really lock in on defense,” says Grimes, “It always feels good to knock down threes. That adreneline gets going and it feels great. Last time we didn’t play too good as a team. It just feels good. It always feels good to beat our rivals. I am excited right now.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
Missing Lenoir County teenager
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
Michael Coburn
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
Darlene Bowser
Mentally challenged teen found safe in Onslow County
Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized

Latest News

Aho (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Canes overcome 4-1 deficit to beat Kings in Overtime
Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington tries to shoot past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the...
Hornets fall to Bucks, Ball sets franchise record for triple doubles
Southside girls top Northside-Pinetown
Southside girls beat rival Northside, honor O’Neal for 2,000 career points
Panthers officially introduce new head coach Frank Reich
Carolina Panthers introduce Frank Reich as head coach