Jacksonville Police to hold prayer vigil in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, is welcoming the public to a community prayer vigil today.

Jacksonville Police say in light of recent events, they are asking community members to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.

“It is important we remember that our Citizens are the reason our police serve. It is our duty to ensure the safety of everyone in our City. In order to do that, we require the support of our community,” says Public Safety Director Mike Yaniero.

The prayer vigil will be held at 12:00 on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety at 200 Marine Boulevard.

