Infrastructure Defense Bill planned for NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A state senator is putting forth a piece of legislation aimed at protecting critical infrastructure here in North Carolina.

Senator Tom McInnis from Moore is planning on introducing legislation that would increase penalties for those who attack critical infrastructure.

The bill is in response to the attacks that took place at two Moore County power substations in early December and left over 45,000 people without power for several days.

In addition to Senator McInnis, the bill is co-sponsored by senators Earl Britt Jr. of Robeson and Paul Newton of Cabarrus.

The bill has support from other members of the Senate Republican Caucus as well.

