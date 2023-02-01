Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Infrastructure Defense Bill planned for NC

Sen. McInnis to propose infrastructure bill
Sen. McInnis to propose infrastructure bill
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A state senator is putting forth a piece of legislation aimed at protecting critical infrastructure here in North Carolina.

Senator Tom McInnis from Moore is planning on introducing legislation that would increase penalties for those who attack critical infrastructure.

The bill is in response to the attacks that took place at two Moore County power substations in early December and left over 45,000 people without power for several days.

In addition to Senator McInnis, the bill is co-sponsored by senators Earl Britt Jr. of Robeson and Paul Newton of Cabarrus.

The bill has support from other members of the Senate Republican Caucus as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
Missing Lenoir County teenager
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
Michael Coburn
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
Darlene Bowser
Mentally challenged teen found safe in Onslow County
Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized

Latest News

For the sixth year in a row, CarolinaEast Medical Center has been named one of the top best...
CarolinaEast Foundation accepting applications for nursing scholarships
Jacksonville Police to hold a prayer vigil
Jacksonville Police to hold prayer vigil in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
TEACHER OF THE WEEK 0201
TEACHER OF THE WEEK 0201
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams