Hornets fall to Bucks, Ball sets franchise record for triple doubles

“Eighth career triple-double, moving him past Anthony Mason for the franchise’s all-time lead.”
Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington tries to shoot past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the...
Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington tries to shoot past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday night to win their fifth straight and avenge one of their most embarrassing losses of the season.

The Bucks withstood a triple-double from Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Charlotte (16-36) entered the night with the fourth-worst record in the NBA, but the Hornets won 138-109 at Milwaukee on Jan. 6 to hand the Bucks their second-most lopsided loss of the season.

The Hornets had 51 points in the opening period that night - matching the NBA record for a first quarter - and limited Antetokounmpo to nine points.

Ball set the Hornets franchise record eighth career triple-double, moving him past Anthony Mason for the franchise’s all-time lead.

