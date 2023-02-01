CarolinaEast Foundation accepting applications for nursing scholarships

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The CarolinaEast Foundation will be awarding nursing scholarships this year, made possible through the Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund and the Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing Scholarship Fund.

CarolinaEast says nursing scholarships are available for full-time students enrolled in an accredited college or university pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, an Associate’s Degree in Nursing, enrolled in the LPN to ADN Transition Program leading to licensure as a Registered Nurse, or the Practical Nursing Program leading to licensure as an LPN.

Online applications are due by Friday, April 21st and will be awarded over the summer.

Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $8,000 for students pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Scholarships will also be awarded for those pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Nursing or enrolled in the LPN to ADN Transition Program in the amount of $3,500.

$3,000 scholarships will be available for those students pursuing a diploma in Practical Nursing leading to licensure as an LPN. Applicants for these scholarships must be a resident of Craven, Carteret, Jones, Onslow, or Pamlico counties.

Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $3,500 for CarolinaEast Health System employees that are pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, a Master of Science Degree in Nursing, or a Nurse Practitioner Degree. Applicants for these scholarships must be employed by CarolinaEast Health System.

Additionally this year, the CarolinaEast Foundation will be introducing a Hageman Alumni Scholarship in the amount of $5,000. This scholarship will provide past Hageman Scholarship recipients with an opportunity to pursue advanced nursing degrees.

In 2022, the CarolinaEast Foundation awarded $51,500 in scholarships to 13 local nursing students. Since the first nursing scholarship was given in 2007, a total of $395,000 has been awarded to 115 nursing students.

