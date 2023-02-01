Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

CarolinaEast Foundation accepting applications for nursing scholarships

For the sixth year in a row, CarolinaEast Medical Center has been named one of the top best...
For the sixth year in a row, CarolinaEast Medical Center has been named one of the top best hospitals in the state by Business North Carolina magazine in their annual (PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The CarolinaEast Foundation will be awarding nursing scholarships this year, made possible through the Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund and the Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing Scholarship Fund.

CarolinaEast says nursing scholarships are available for full-time students enrolled in an accredited college or university pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, an Associate’s Degree in Nursing, enrolled in the LPN to ADN Transition Program leading to licensure as a Registered Nurse, or the Practical Nursing Program leading to licensure as an LPN.

Online applications are due by Friday, April 21st and will be awarded over the summer.

Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $8,000 for students pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Scholarships will also be awarded for those pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Nursing or enrolled in the LPN to ADN Transition Program in the amount of $3,500.

$3,000 scholarships will be available for those students pursuing a diploma in Practical Nursing leading to licensure as an LPN. Applicants for these scholarships must be a resident of Craven, Carteret, Jones, Onslow, or Pamlico counties.

Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $3,500 for CarolinaEast Health System employees that are pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, a Master of Science Degree in Nursing, or a Nurse Practitioner Degree. Applicants for these scholarships must be employed by CarolinaEast Health System.

Additionally this year, the CarolinaEast Foundation will be introducing a Hageman Alumni Scholarship in the amount of $5,000. This scholarship will provide past Hageman Scholarship recipients with an opportunity to pursue advanced nursing degrees.

In 2022, the CarolinaEast Foundation awarded $51,500 in scholarships to 13 local nursing students. Since the first nursing scholarship was given in 2007, a total of $395,000 has been awarded to 115 nursing students.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
Missing Lenoir County teenager
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
Michael Coburn
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
Darlene Bowser
Mentally challenged teen found safe in Onslow County
Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized

Latest News

Jacksonville Police to hold a prayer vigil
Jacksonville Police to hold prayer vigil in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
TEACHER OF THE WEEK 0201
TEACHER OF THE WEEK 0201
Sen. McInnis to propose infrastructure bill
Infrastructure Defense Bill planned for NC
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams