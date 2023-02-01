Carolina Panthers introduce Frank Reich as head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers introduced their new head coach Frank Reich Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte. Some of the Panthers players were on hand for it. Reich comes to Carolina from Indianapolis and spoke about coming back to the place he called home as quarterback for the Panthers inaugural season as a player.

“We were looking at where is home base going to be long term? It was the Carolinas, it has always been the Carolinas for Linda and I,” says Reich, “Like I said, we have been married a long time and when we started talking about where do we want home base to be we just fell in love with this area, this city. It has always been part of the master plan. Then to think I get to come back and do it as the head coach, that’s insane to me.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.