Canes overcome 4-1 deficit to beat Kings in Overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4.

Brent Burns, Paul Stastny, Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes. Carolina trailed 4-1 entering the third period.

Andrei Svechnikov had two assists and Frederik Andersen stopped 17 shots. Adrian Kempe scored twice and Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar added goals for the Kings.

Kopitar and Drew Doughty each had two assists, and Pheonix Copley made 26 saves.

