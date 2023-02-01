Advertise With Us
Canes overcome 4-1 deficit to beat Kings in Overtime

Aho scores game winner in OT on the Power Play
Aho (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4.

Brent Burns, Paul Stastny, Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes. Carolina trailed 4-1 entering the third period.

Andrei Svechnikov had two assists and Frederik Andersen stopped 17 shots. Adrian Kempe scored twice and Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar added goals for the Kings.

Kopitar and Drew Doughty each had two assists, and Pheonix Copley made 26 saves.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

