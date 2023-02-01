Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade

The U.S. 70 corridor will eventually become Interstate 42, from Raleigh to Morehead City.
The U.S. 70 corridor will eventually become Interstate 42, from Raleigh to Morehead City.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of $242 million.

Those are Stately Pine Road, Fisher Avenue, and Camp Kiro Road. The project involves upgrading 6.4 miles of the highway between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass.

The U.S. 70 corridor will eventually become Interstate 42, from Raleigh to Morehead City.

“The is a vital highway for eastern North Carolina,” said Jeff Cabaniss, the Division 2 Engineer based in Kinston. “By upgrading it, we will be improving regional mobility and highway safety and providing new economic opportunities in this region of the state.”

Construction on the upgrade should begin early next year and take about four years to complete, according to the DOT.

Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Inc. of Wilmington was awarded the contract last week.

Already contractors are working on upgrading 5.1 miles of U.S. 70 in James City, while the DOT is developing plans to upgrade 21 miles of the highway with a new Kinston Bypass in Lenoir and Jones counties.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
Missing Lenoir County teenager
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
Michael Coburn
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
Darlene Bowser
Mentally challenged teen found safe in Onslow County
Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized

Latest News

For the sixth year in a row, CarolinaEast Medical Center has been named one of the top best...
CarolinaEast Foundation accepting applications for nursing scholarships
Jacksonville Police to hold a prayer vigil
Jacksonville Police to hold prayer vigil in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
TEACHER OF THE WEEK 0201
TEACHER OF THE WEEK 0201
Sen. McInnis to propose infrastructure bill
Infrastructure Defense Bill planned for NC