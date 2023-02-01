All-way stop coming to Lenoir County intersection

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is becoming an all-way stop.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highway 55 and 903, east of Seven Springs will be converted next Wednesday.

Currently, drivers on Highway 903 must stop at this Lenoir County junction.

Signs are already up warning drivers about the impending change.

The DOT says the all-way stop should reduce the risk of crashes at the busy intersection.

