All-way stop coming to Lenoir County intersection

Highway 55 & 903 intersection
Highway 55 & 903 intersection(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is becoming an all-way stop.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highway 55 and 903, east of Seven Springs will be converted next Wednesday.

Currently, drivers on Highway 903 must stop at this Lenoir County junction.

Signs are already up warning drivers about the impending change.

The DOT says the all-way stop should reduce the risk of crashes at the busy intersection.

