Woman wanted for Washington County murder nabbed in Greenville

Woman wanted for murder of man in Washington County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman wanted for killing a man this past weekend in Washington County has been caught in Greenville.

Raven Williams was arrested last night at an apartment complex by Washington County deputies, Greenville police, and the SBI.

Early Sunday, deputies were called to the Pea Ridge area of Washington County after reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the home around 1:30 a.m., they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

After her arrest in Greenville, the 30-year-old Edenton woman was taken back to Washington County on the murder charge.

The name of the victim, nor the circumstances of the murder, have yet to be released.

