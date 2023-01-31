Advertise With Us
South Lenoir happy to be back on home floor, Southwest Onslow girls clinch conference title

Southwest Onslow boys also won in Deep Run Monday night
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) - A few weeks ago South Lenoir high school lost its gym due to storm damage to its roof.

They have been back for a few home games and we spoke to the Blue Devils coaches about what it means to be back on their home floor.

“Our kids, the guys, and the girls have taken this like a grain of salt. Like life is hills and valleys and we rolled on with it,” says South Lenoir girls basketball coach Donald Mooring, “A lot of maturity, a lot of growth with these girls. They were like oh man then what is the best solution to get by with this. They took care of doing that for us.”

“We actually surprised them the day before. It was still kind of up in the air before our first game coming back. When we told them they were fired up,” says South Lenoir boys basketball coach Paul Novicki, “Fans have been coming out. Nothing like playing in your home gym.”

Both South Lenoir teams fell to Southwest Onslow at home Monday night.

The Southwest Onslow girls clinched the conference title with the victory. Stallions girls won 64-29.

The boys score not reported when we went on air. We were informed Southwest Onslow boys did win.

