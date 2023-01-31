Smith named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20, Faison commits to ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball lands one of the state’s top players as Goldsboro’s Ta’Korrie Faison announced his commitment Monday night on Instagram.

He’s the second leading scorer per 32 minutes in the state with 29.3 points per. Goldsboro is 18-2.

NC State sophomore Terquavion Smith is named to the John Wooden Award Late Season Top 20. The award is annually given to the best college basketball player in the country.

The Farmville Central product is the only sophomore on the list. Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot also made the list.

Smith is leading the ACC in scoring averaging 18.5 points per game through 22 games.

