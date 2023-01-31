Adding Cold Air to the Clouds and Rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain just keeps coming. Tonight, we’ll hang on to the 50s until a front arrives. Any rain will be very light and fog may develop again until the colder air arrives. Once the 40s arrive, they won’t leave. We don’t see 50s again until Sunday afternoon.

Around a quarter-inch of rain is expected on Wednesday. Heavier rain arrives Thursday and lasts until Friday morning. Up to another 1-2″ is possible through Friday morning when rain chances come to an end. Coast has the best chance of seeing the highest totals. We might even see a little bit of sun to end the work week. Even if we see the sun, it’s going to get cold headed into the weekend.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the cold that’ll be quickly passing through. If skies clear enough overnight, temperatures could fall as far as the low 20s. Winds won’t be very strong, but it’ll be enough to push wind chills into the teens. Despite the sun, highs on Saturday barely get above freezing. As quickly as the cold arrives, it leaves. After another cold morning on Sunday, highs reach the 50s. 60s and 70s look possible headed into next week after a quick system and a few showers Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.