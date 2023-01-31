President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden recently celebrated his two-year anniversary as commander in chief. His presidency has been historic from the legislation he signed to being under investigation by the Department of Justice.

“For the last two years since my inauguration, I think we’ve made some progress,” President Biden said earlier this month.

Biden has delivered on key campaign promises. He appointed the first black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court while signing major legislation on climate change, COVID, gun violence, infrastructure, and same-sex marriage.

“We’re gonna look back at the last two years and view them as perhaps the most productive policymaking years in generations,” said Navin Nayak, president of the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

And Nayak believes President Biden is getting the politics right despite most Americans disapproving of the job he is doing.

“It was the most successful midterm for a president, again, in a long time,” Nayak said.

Conservatives disagree with Nayak’s assessment.

“They’ve been a momentous two years. Unfortunately for the American people, not in a good way,” said Genevieve Wood, the spokesperson for the Heritage Foundation.

Wood said what sticks out to her about President Biden’s first two years is record inflation and other negative milestones.

“Whether you’re in Atlanta, whether you’re in Dallas, whether you’re in New York or small cities, you’re feeling a rise in crime and you’re also seeing the chaos on the southern border,” said Wood.

And then there’s the question of the Department of Justice’s investigation into whether the president mishandled classified documents.

“If you’re gonna go after President Trump, for example, on his unclassified documents, then you’re gonna have to go after President Biden too. And you can’t treat two parties differently,” Wood said.

“At the end of the day, the American people care about what happens in their lives. I don’t think this is going to be something that actually weighs against him,” said Nayak.

The president will likely not sign as many bills into law the next two years given the new makeup of Congress. Two years from now, President Biden will also be 82-years-old.

He is already the oldest serving president in U.S. history and would hope to raise that mark if decides to run for re-election.

