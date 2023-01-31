Advertise With Us
Onslow Co. deputies searching for cognitively challenged teen

Missing person in Onslow County
Missing person in Onslow County(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old who has a cognitive disability.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Darlene Bowser is a white female, 5′6, 115 lb with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. They say she was last seen wearing a white mickey mouse t-shirt, light grey zip-up hoodie, dark grey sweatpants and black and pink Nike tennis shoes.

They tell us Darlene “DD” may be walking alone in the Richlands area and could have sought shelter. They say she is 19 years old with a cognitive ability of 6 years old. A Silver Alert has been published. If you have any information, call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

First Alert Forecast For January 31, 2023