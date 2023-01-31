Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation.

ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence.

We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling Group, Miles Minges, vice president of sales, and Landon Minges, vice president of operations.

The campaign is a $60 million fundraising campaign that was started to create an opportunity for donors to partner and invest with ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club. Officials said that more than $15 million has been raised in the first seven-plus months of the campaign.

The amount of the gift is not being disclosed but ECU said the generous investment will impact several projects in the campaign.

Some of the projects benefiting include:

A newly constructed swimming locker room in Minges Natatorium.

A state-of-the-art Multipurpose Indoor Practice Facility which includes a full-length football field to be used by all sports programs.

A Williams-Harvey Team Sports Building expansion to enhance the overall footprint for Olympic sports.

Renovations to the lower bowl of Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum including additional premium seating options and a hospitality space.

Expansion of the current baseball footprint including an enlarged locker room and team space with a designated area for premium seating.

A Sport Programs Restricted Fund and Athletics Excellence Fund to emphasis sport-specific giving and designated support in areas of priority.

