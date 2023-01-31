Minges family make gift to ECU athletics, Pirate Club

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - Minges Bottling Group made a leadership gift to East Carolina University Athletics and the Pirate Club to aid the Pirates Unite Campaign. The gift will help several projects the campaign is working on. The amount was not disclosed in the release.

“ECU and the athletics department are an important part of our family and business, and it is a privilege and a pleasure to show our commitment through the Pirates Unite Campaign,” said Jeff Minges in a statement from the school, “Our family recognizes the importance of building and sustaining a strong university and athletics program and the benefits it has to our local community and region. We are fortunate to have an amazing group of young men and women who choose to become Pirates and be members of our community.”

“We appreciate Jeff, Miles, Landon and the entire Minges family for their generosity and loyalty to ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said in a statement, “The Minges family serve as notable examples of what a monumental impact alumni and local businesses can have on our student-athletes, university, local community and surrounding region. They are tremendous partners and genuinely care about the future of ECU Athletics and our community. These projects in our current campaign will be impactful to our current and future student-athletes for years to come.”

“Pirates Unite: The Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence,” is a bold, $60 million fundraising campaign that was initiated to create an opportunity for donors to partner and invest with ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club. More than $15 million has been raised in the first seven-plus months of the campaign. This campaign will provide critical funds and essential training spaces that will transform the experiences of our student-athletes and make an impact on all our programs’ ability to succeed. The campaign comprises several facility projects and renovations for the athletics department. Including:

A newly constructed swimming locker room in Minges Natatorium.

A state-of-the-art Multipurpose Indoor Practice Facility which includes a full-length football field to be used by all sports programs.

A Williams-Harvey Team Sports Building expansion to enhance the overall footprint for Olympic sports.

Renovations to the lower bowl of Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum including additional premium seating options and a hospitality space.

Expansion of the current baseball footprint including an enlarged locker room and team space with a designated area for premium seating.

A Sport Programs Restricted Fund and Athletics Excellence Fund to emphasis sport-specific giving and designated support in areas of priority.”

