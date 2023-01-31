Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for trying to kill three Pitt County bail bondsmen who barricaded himself in a Goldsboro apartment back in 2021 has gotten a plea deal.

Deanta Beamon pleaded guilty Monday in Pitt County to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed four attempted murder counts.

Beamon was accused of trying to kill the bondsmen on October 17, 2021 when they went to his home on Beaver Lodge Drive to revoke his bond. One of the bondsmen was wounded and shots were fired at two others.

The man was arrested ten days later after first barricading himself into a Goldsboro apartment on Johnson Lane.

A judge sentenced Beamon to serve between 3-1/2 and 6 years in state prison.

