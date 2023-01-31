Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Lenoir County doing Kinston building inspections after agreement

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People needing inspections in Kinston will now be headed to county offices.

The Lenoir County government and the City of Kinston have entered into an interlocal agreement to do inspection services for all residents of Lenoir County.

The county said the goal is to make the process of a building permit more simple and streamlined. This agreement was signed on January 17th.

“We are happy to provide this service to the community,” Lenoir County Assistant County Manager Adam Short said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to economize and make the permitting process more efficient for our development community.”

Level III inspectors Vance Wade and Gary O’Neal are heading this operation, as they are some of the few inspectors in the state with this level of certification.

“It’s about that collaborative effort on how we can continue to work together for the common good and the betterment of Kinston and Lenoir County,” said Mayor Don Hardy. “It’s a no-brainer to make sure we connect and use all the resources we have.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten Eastern Carolina dollar stores fined for price scanner errors
Kimberly Wyatt & Chad Scoggins
Two arrested in Carteret Co. for drug and child sex crimes
The southbound lanes of Highway 11, just outside of Kinston, are closed.
Driver charged after after dump truck overturns on Highway 11
Dick Ellis dressed as the character "WITNey the Hobo"
Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78
Jacksonville Police investigate deadly two-car crash
Driver dies in two-car crash in Jacksonville

Latest News

Downtown Ayden
Ayden Founders Day weekend event schedule announced
Patrick Manzo
Eastern Carolina airport hires new operations manager
Darlene Bowser
Mentally challenged teen found safe in Onslow County
Coastal Carolina names new Airport Operations Manager
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport names new Airport Operations Manager