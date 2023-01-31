Lenoir Co. officials searching for missing teenage girl

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Jocelyn Vasquez was last seen January 25th at North Lenoir High School. They say she is possibly in the area of La Grange near the Lenoir and Greene County line.

Deputies say she is a 5-foot, 5-inch Hispanic female, about 110-120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple sweater, blue jeans and white Vans tennis shoes.

If you have any information about Jocelyn, call LCSO Det. Jacob Davis at 252-286-3853 or Jacob.Davis@lenoircountync.gov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.