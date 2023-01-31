Advertise With Us
Lenoir Co. officials searching for missing teenage girl

Missing Lenoir County teenager
Missing Lenoir County teenager(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Jocelyn Vasquez was last seen January 25th at North Lenoir High School. They say she is possibly in the area of La Grange near the Lenoir and Greene County line.

Deputies say she is a 5-foot, 5-inch Hispanic female, about 110-120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple sweater, blue jeans and white Vans tennis shoes.

If you have any information about Jocelyn, call LCSO Det. Jacob Davis at 252-286-3853 or Jacob.Davis@lenoircountync.gov.

