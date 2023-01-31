Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Intergovernmental Task Force to meet in Jacksonville Town Hall

Task Force to meet in Jacksonville
Task Force to meet in Jacksonville(Live 5)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Intergovernmental Task Force is holding a Town Hall Tuesday night to address the rising problem of child abuse in Jacksonville and Onslow County.

TASCO, or “Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow” will host the Town Hall as they search for ways to prevent and reduce child abuse in the community.

Citizens that wish to participate can submit questions in person, or through the TASCO facebook page.

The Town Hall takes place at Jacksonville City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten Eastern Carolina dollar stores fined for price scanner errors
Kimberly Wyatt & Chad Scoggins
Two arrested in Carteret Co. for drug and child sex crimes
The southbound lanes of Highway 11, just outside of Kinston, are closed.
Driver charged after after dump truck overturns on Highway 11
Dick Ellis dressed as the character "WITNey the Hobo"
Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78
Jacksonville Police investigate deadly two-car crash
Driver dies in two-car crash in Jacksonville

Latest News

Missing Lenoir County teenager
Lenoir Co. officials searching for missing teenage girl
Missing person in Onslow County
Onslow Co. deputies searching for cognitively challenged teen
Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Economic Forecast Luncheon
Chamber of Commerce to hold 18th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon
First Alert Forecast For January 31, 2023