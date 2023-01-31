Intergovernmental Task Force to meet in Jacksonville Town Hall

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Intergovernmental Task Force is holding a Town Hall Tuesday night to address the rising problem of child abuse in Jacksonville and Onslow County.

TASCO, or “Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow” will host the Town Hall as they search for ways to prevent and reduce child abuse in the community.

Citizens that wish to participate can submit questions in person, or through the TASCO facebook page.

The Town Hall takes place at Jacksonville City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m.

