Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized

Jason Yochim
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop on a busy Eastern Carolina highway has led police to seize marijuana, psilicybin mushrooms, and a rifle.

Grifton police said it happened on Highway 11 in Lenoir County earlier today.

Jason Yochim was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver MDPV, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said two pounds of pot was seized while the rifle had a box of ammo with it.

Yochim was jailed on a $15,200 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

