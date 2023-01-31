Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather Day: Quick Burst of Cold Air Saturday

Wind Chills Expected to Drop Into the Teens Saturday Morning
By Zach Holder
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We haven’t had much cold air this winter, but we’ve got a quick shot of very cold air on the way this weekend. Overnight temperatures Friday start to head for the freezing mark and continue to fall past. By Saturday morning, we could wake up in the 20s, but it’s the wind chills that are concerning. A steady north breeze around 10 mph could push wind chills into the teens. Single-digit wind chills are possible along the Virginia state line. Temperatures struggle to get above freezing on Saturday despite a lot of sunshine.

Cold air sticks around on Sunday before afternoon temperatures return to the 50s. Cloud cover Friday night may limit just how far temperatures fall. For the rest of this week, clouds and rain continue to hang around. It’ll turn into a cold rain for the last half of the week.

