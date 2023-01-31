Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina airport hires new operations manager

Patrick Manzo
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has hired a new airport operations manager.

The New Bern airport said that Patrick Manzo held the interim operations manager position and will be stepping into the full-time position. He will be primarily responsible for the airfield, aircraft rescue, and firefighting operations.

“We are excited to have Patrick in this position,” said Airport Director Andy Shorter. “He has a strong passion for aviation and we couldn’t be more pleased that he found his way here to become part of the management team at EWN.”

Manzo, who is also a private pilot, previously worked as assistant airport manager at the East Hampton Airport in New York before he and his family moved here last year.

