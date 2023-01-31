Advertise With Us
Currituck County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed man following chase

Deputies search for Preston Mertes
Deputies search for Preston Mertes(CCSO)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching in the woods for a man armed with what they’re calling an assault rifle-type weapon.

The sheriff’s office says it was just after 4:30 p.m. Monday when they took over a pursuit from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office just passed the Wright Memorial Bridge.

Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle driven by Preston Mertes into Grandy where deputies deployed stop sticks. They say the vehicle then swerved and wrecked into the ditch across from Macedonia Church Road.

Deputies say Mertes got out of the vehicle with the rifle, fired five shots, and fled into the woods.

The sheriff’s office is currently working to locate Mertes.

