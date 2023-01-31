Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

COVID-19 food and nutrition emergency allotments ends in March

(wdam)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency food allotments that were increased due to COVID-19 will soon revert back to pre-pandemic levels.

Pitt County says that will happen on March 1st thanks to a federal decision.

Families who received these benefits since March 2020 will see an average decrease of $8.12 to $5.45 drop in their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards. The variance depends on the specific benefits each person has. These families will continue to get these services, but they will return to pre-pandemic allotments.

An average of 900,000 North Carolinians, individuals, and families, received the benefits. Pitt County says during this time, residents all across the state were provided access to healthy meals with local economies receiving approximately $150 million in federal dollars per month.

Pitt County Department of Social Services announced that they will continue to connect families and individuals to food insecurity resources through programs like NCCARE360 and the NC Medicaid Healthy Opportunities Pilot.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten Eastern Carolina dollar stores fined for price scanner errors
Kimberly Wyatt & Chad Scoggins
Two arrested in Carteret Co. for drug and child sex crimes
The southbound lanes of Highway 11, just outside of Kinston, are closed.
Driver charged after after dump truck overturns on Highway 11
Dick Ellis dressed as the character "WITNey the Hobo"
Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78
Deputies search for Preston Mertes
Currituck County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed man following chase

Latest News

New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day
Kitty Hawk police chief retiring
Raven Williams
Woman wanted for Washington County murder nabbed in Greenville
Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time