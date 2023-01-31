Advertise With Us
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport names new Airport Operations Manager

Coastal Carolina names new Airport Operations Manager
Coastal Carolina names new Airport Operations Manager(Jaylen Holloway)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) has hired a new Airport Operations Manager.

The airport names Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager.

Manzo has held the interim operations manager position, and will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Operations.

Manzo, who also worked as an operations specialist at EWN, has a B.S. in Aviation Management, is an Airport Certified Employee in Airport Operations, and maintains his ARFF qualification.

He’s also a licensed private pilot and previously worked as the Assistant Airport Manager for the East Hampton Airport in New York. He and his family moved to Eastern North Carolina from the Long Island area last year.

