Chamber of Commerce to hold 18th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon

Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Economic Forecast Luncheon
Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Economic Forecast Luncheon(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday to look toward the future at the 18th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon.

The luncheon will feature a presentation from keynote speaker Phillip Neuhart, which will include an analysis on the local, state and national economy in the coming year.

The meeting will take place at the Holiday Inn at 203 Southwest Greenville Blvd. at 11:30 a.m.

