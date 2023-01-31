Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man.

Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield.

The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday through fingerprints.

Deputies say they are awaiting a medical examiner’s report but are investigating the death as suspicious.

Coburn has a lengthy criminal record, dating back to 1988. He was released from prison in September, according to records.

Anyone with information on Coburn’s death should call Halifax County CrimeStoppers at (252) 583-4444.

