Ayden Founders Day weekend event schedule announced

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Ayden is holding a celebration for it’s birthday event.

Ayden was founded 132 years ago, 1891, and so the Town of Ayden Main Street committee has planned a founders event to celebrate. The event will begin Friday, Feb 3, and end Saturday, Feb 4.

The following events and times are scheduled for Friday:

9:00 a.m. - Inaugural 1892 Winter Classic Golf Tournament. Register your 4-person team with Georgia Childs through her email at gschilds@gmail.com.

5:00-6:30 p.m. - Ayden Museum historical displays and hot cider. A Visual & Written Art Show at the Ayden Community Building. The art is to be submitted by local youth in schools.

6:30 p.m. - Winners and prizes for the golf tournament and art show are to be announced at the Community Building.

6:45 p.m. - Light refreshments and birthday cake as town leaders recount the history of Ayden. Ending the night with singing Happy Birthday.

The following events and times are scheduled for Saturday:

9:00 a.m. - Inaugural Founders Day Disc Golf classic held at District Park. Contact Vince Tricarico at (908) 752-8507 to register.

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. - Art show at the Community Building.

11:00 a.m. - The Backyard Bandits Cruise in Car Show on West Avenue

11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. -Performances, in order, by the Oakland Drive Band, Vanillak, Hellfire Chickenwire, Deep State, and 28 West all at the West Ave Stage.

