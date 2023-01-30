Advertise With Us
Two arrested in Carteret Co. for drug and child sex crimes

Drug and child sex crimes charges in Cape Carteret
Drug and child sex crimes charges in Cape Carteret(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation in Carteret County leads to arrests for drug and child sex crimes.

Cape Carteret Police say around 8:00 pm on January 28 and for the next few hours, officers served a search warrant at 110 Bayshore Drive.

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation of sex crimes against a juvenile as well as suspected controlled substance violations.

52-year-old Chad Scoggins was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Second Degree Forceable Sex Offense and Second-Degree Forcible Rape. Scoggins was arrested and booked into the Carteret County Jail under a $150,000.00 secured bond.

52-year-old Kimberly Wyatt was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Second Degree Forceable Sex Offense and Second-Degree Forcible Rape. Scoggins was arrested and booked into the Carteret County Jail under a $150,000.00 secured bond.

During the search, officers recovered a significant amount of marijuana, marijuana wax, the remnants of a marijuana growing operation, various unknown pills, and a significant number of various types of drug paraphernalia used for the manufacture, packaging, use and storage of controlled substances.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

