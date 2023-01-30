Two arrested in Carteret Co. for drug and child sex crimes

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation in Carteret County leads to arrests for drug and child sex crimes.

Cape Carteret Police say around 8:00 pm on January 28 and for the next few hours, officers served a search warrant at 110 Bayshore Drive.

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation of sex crimes against a juvenile as well as suspected controlled substance violations.

52-year-old Chad Scoggins was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Second Degree Forceable Sex Offense and Second-Degree Forcible Rape. Scoggins was arrested and booked into the Carteret County Jail under a $150,000.00 secured bond.

52-year-old Kimberly Wyatt was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Second Degree Forceable Sex Offense and Second-Degree Forcible Rape. Scoggins was arrested and booked into the Carteret County Jail under a $150,000.00 secured bond.

During the search, officers recovered a significant amount of marijuana, marijuana wax, the remnants of a marijuana growing operation, various unknown pills, and a significant number of various types of drug paraphernalia used for the manufacture, packaging, use and storage of controlled substances.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

