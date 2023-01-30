Rounds of rain expected through this week

Heavy rain possible across Eastern NC (Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Through tonight and Tuesday, rainfall amounts will be light and under an inch for most of the Eastern NC, but by Wednesday there will be higher rainfall amounts along the coast. This is due to a stationary front setting up on the tail-end of the cold front ranging from Texas to Eastern NC.

Tuesday Afternoon - Wednesday

Saturated air and calm winds may initially produce areas of fog by early morning Tuesday. As the sun rises and convectional heating occurs, most of the fog will transition to enhanced cloud cover across the area by early afternoon. Spotty showers may develop north of Highway 264 across Nash, Wilson and Edgecombe Counties. some of the showers may extend into Greenville and New Bern. Later Tuesday evening, another break in the rain is possible before another wave rain moves in Wednesday.

Wednesday Evening - Friday

A jet stream tracking across the Southern U.S. and a broad trough to the north will provide good upper-level support for stationary frontal boundaries with waves of low pressure to track through portions of Eastern NC. This combined with Gulf moisture streaming in from the south will lead to widespread precipitation. By Thursday, most of the precipitation looks to be rain, and heavy rain is forecast to affect several areas into the Carolinas.

Similar to several boxcars on a train track, whenever several low pressure systems move over the same areas, multiple times within a short period the risk for flooding can increase. Most of the rainfall projections call for 2 to 4 inches over the next few days. An additional positive with the upcoming rainfall is this will ease the current drought conditions across the region.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.