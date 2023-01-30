Robot food delivery begins on ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students, faculty and staff at East Carolina University can now have food delivered by robots from main campus dining locations through an ECU Dining Services partnership with Starship Technologies and Grubhub.

Starship has a fleet of on-demand autonomous robots that will deliver food and drinks through the Grubhub app. These robots will be able to deliver all over ECU’s main campus, including College Hill.

ECU said that this service can be used in conjunction with a student’s meal plan or through a Grubhub account.

“ECU Dining Services is excited to offer this innovative service to our campus community,” said Celia Daniels, director of dining services. “Campuses across the country have had to increase the size of their Starship fleets to meet demand, and these fun and convenient robots are sure to be popular in Pirate Nation as well.”

Similar to a normal Grubhub order, the robots can be tracked through an interactive map as it makes its way for the delivery. It can hold up to 20 pounds of food.

