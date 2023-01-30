Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

Robot food delivery begins on ECU campus

A fleet of autonomous robots now provides food deliveries on ECU’s main campus through the...
A fleet of autonomous robots now provides food deliveries on ECU’s main campus through the Grubhub app(East Carolina University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students, faculty and staff at East Carolina University can now have food delivered by robots from main campus dining locations through an ECU Dining Services partnership with Starship Technologies and Grubhub.

Starship has a fleet of on-demand autonomous robots that will deliver food and drinks through the Grubhub app. These robots will be able to deliver all over ECU’s main campus, including College Hill.

ECU said that this service can be used in conjunction with a student’s meal plan or through a Grubhub account.

“ECU Dining Services is excited to offer this innovative service to our campus community,” said Celia Daniels, director of dining services. “Campuses across the country have had to increase the size of their Starship fleets to meet demand, and these fun and convenient robots are sure to be popular in Pirate Nation as well.”

Similar to a normal Grubhub order, the robots can be tracked through an interactive map as it makes its way for the delivery. It can hold up to 20 pounds of food.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikia Davis, 24
Kinston woman charged with attempted murder
Washington County Sheriffs Office wants Raven Williams for the murder of a man in Washington...
Woman wanted for murder of man in Washington County
13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount
Brexialee Torres Ortiz, 11, was fatally shot while walking home from the store with a gallon of...
3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

Latest News

The southbound lanes of Highway 11, just outside of Kinston, are closed.
Highway 11 reopens after dump truck overturns, driver injured
Ten Eastern Carolina dollar stores fined for price scanner errors
Jacksonville Police investigate deadly two-car crash
Driver dies in two-car crash in Jacksonville
Kimberly Wyatt & Chad Scoggins
Two arrested in Carteret Co. for drug and child sex crimes