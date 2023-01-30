Advertise With Us
POLICE: Children’s Miracle Network donations, cases of beer stolen

Police in Winterville are searching for three persons of interest in a theft.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping the public can help them track down three persons of interest in the theft of not only a donation box but several cases of beer.

Winterville police said it happened Sunday night between 8:27 and 8:35 at the Speedway on Old Tar Road.

Investigators said that it appears the three worked together to swipe four cases of Modelo beer and a Children’s Miracle Network donation box.

If you recognize any of the men, call police at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

