POLICE: Children’s Miracle Network donations, cases of beer stolen

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping the public can help them track down three persons of interest in the theft of not only a donation box but several cases of beer.

Winterville police said it happened Sunday night between 8:27 and 8:35 at the Speedway on Old Tar Road.

Investigators said that it appears the three worked together to swipe four cases of Modelo beer and a Children’s Miracle Network donation box.

If you recognize any of the men, call police at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

