Highway shut down near Kinston after dump truck overturns, driver injured

The southbound lanes of Highway 11, just outside of Kinston, are closed.
The southbound lanes of Highway 11, just outside of Kinston, are closed.(Lenoir County Emergency Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overturned dump truck spills out and shuts down a highway near Kinston.

Lenoir County Emergency Services along with Sand Hill Vol. Fire Dept., and Hugo Volunteer Fire & Rescue are working on a crash Monday morning.

Lenoir County EMA says on Hwy 11 N, just outside of Kinston, a large dump truck loaded with rock overturned blocking all southbound lanes of Hwy 11.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

Southbound Hwy 11, from Ferrel Rd to Wallace Family Rd, will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time while crews work to remove the truck from the roadway.

They say southbound traffic should turn right onto Ferrel Rd then left onto Tilghman Mill Rd, and to follow Tilghman Mill to Wallace Family Rd back to Hwy 11 N.

