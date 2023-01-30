Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Hearse carrying body for donations teeters over 100-foot embankment

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the...
Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.(Summit Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Kevin Skaer)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (Gray News) – A hearse carrying a body for medical donation was left teetering over a 100-foot-high embankment in Colorado, leaving first responders in a sticky situation.

According to Summit Fire & EMS, the hearse was traveling on Interstate 70 at 3 a.m. Friday in Silverthorne, close to Breckenridge.

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.

First responders said the driver declined medical attention.

It’s unclear how first responders were able to pull the hearse and body to safety, but they praised the person’s decision to be a medical donor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikia Davis, 24
Kinston woman charged with attempted murder
Washington County Sheriffs Office wants Raven Williams for the murder of a man in Washington...
Woman wanted for murder of man in Washington County
13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount
Kimberly Wyatt & Chad Scoggins
Two arrested in Carteret Co. for drug and child sex crimes
Brexialee Torres Ortiz, 11, was fatally shot while walking home from the store with a gallon of...
3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk

Latest News

Girl Scout cookie season brings new flavors to the East
Girl Scout cookie season brings new flavors to the East
Rep. Gallego’s Senate bid leaves Democrats with multiple questions about who to support and at what
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
Survivors, first responders remember deadly Kinston explosion 20 years later
Survivors, first responders remember deadly Kinston explosion 20 years later
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate